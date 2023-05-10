Big increase in numbers at Dalby

The movement of larger numbers of cattle into the market continued at Dalby on Wednesday with numbers increasing by 1199 head to 5086.
All the regular buyers were in attendance and operating on reduced prices.
Most classes sold to a much cheaper market. Light weight yearling steers to restockers averaged 10c less and the heifer portion averaged over 30c/kg cheaper.
However yearling steers to feed experienced very little change in price. Medium weight yearling heifers to feed followed a similar trend. Cows lost a further 25c to 30c/kg.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 428c to average 367c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 395c with most from 368c to 373c with some in the same weight range returning to the paddock at 414c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 376c to average 352c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to 306c to average 257c and poor quality lines 193c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed made to 316c to average from 278c to 293c/kg. A handful of bullocks made to 280c to average 278c/kg. A large selection of full mouth bullocks made to 270c with the best of the very heavy weights reaching 208c/kg.
Medium weight poor condition cows averaged 160c and the 2 scores 185c/kg. Heavy weight 3 score cows made to 225c to average 213c/kg. The very best of the cows averaged 232c and made to 240c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 278c/kg.
