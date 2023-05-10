Queensland Country Life
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock make 428c, average 367c at Dalby

May 10 2023 - 5:00pm
Big increase in numbers at Dalby
The movement of larger numbers of cattle into the market continued at Dalby on Wednesday with numbers increasing by 1199 head to 5086.

