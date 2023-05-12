Ratepayers will be left to pick up the tab in the wake of cuts in Tuesday's federal budget to assistance grants to councils, from 0.52 per cent to 0.5 per cent, according to Local Government Association of Queensland CEO Alison Smith.
On the other hand, the peak body for Queensland's councils has welcomed funding announced in the budget for a rain gauge network to keep communities safe.
The budget includes $236 million over the next 10 years for rain gauges, with work in Queensland prioritised for the upgraded network, to be overseen by the Bureau of Meteorology for operation and maintenance.
"As Australia's most natural disaster-prone state, Queensland needs to have the best possible warning system," Ms Smith said.
"In 2021, LGAQ collaborated with the bureau and the Queensland Reconstruction Authority on an extensive scoping study to improve the reliability of the flood warning system.
"It found too many of the 3000 gauges were not fit-for-purpose, while others were past their use-by date and unreliable.
"So this funding is a welcome step forward to keeping communities safe, and we will be seeking the federal government's commitment to upgrade Queensland's entire network so that all of our rain gauges are reliable and well-maintained into the future."
Ms Smith congratulated Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt, saying that as a Queenslander, he knew only too well how important the early food warning network was for communities across the state.
However, she warned that other critical funding had been cut, vanished or ignored, describing it as a clear failure by the federal government's to deliver "fair funding" to communities by restoring FAGS to one per cent.
"Communities are getting less of their fair share and it is ratepayers who will be left to pick up the tab," she said.
"Fair funding is the Federal Financial Assistance Grants restored to one percent of national taxation - just like they used to be 20 years ago.
"The federal government's failure to restore FA grants to the one per cent of tax revenue so desperately needed by councils will significantly hurt communities across Queensland."
Funding for the critical Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program disappears in 2026-27.
This follows the federal government's decision to exclude some councils from the latest round and to cut community infrastructure.
"Our members were clear in their resolve that this program should continue - for community infrastructure as well as roads and for all councils - and we will be making this crystal clear as we continue to advocate for this successful program's future," Ms Smith said.
"While funding for housing and cost of living measures included in the budget are welcome, it was disappointing that calls for much-needed funds to ease overcrowding and Close the Gap in Queensland's Indigenous communities have again fallen on deaf ears."
The LGAQ also welcomed the federal government's $83.2m over four years for a legislated Net Zero Authority to coordinate communities' transformation to a low carbon economy, as well as spending on marine infrastructure in the state's far north.
