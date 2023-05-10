Queensland Country Life
Gracemere CQLX yarding rises to 3083 head, up from 1897 on previous week

GDL Rockhampton agent Josh Heck, pictured with a pen of MT Flora Cattle Company quality Droughtmaster steers which sold for 380.20c/kg, averaging 300.36kg to return $1141 per head. Picture supplied by CQLX
Stock and station agents predicted prices were back by 15 to 20 cents across most categories at the Gracemere prime and store sale on Wednesday at CQLX.

