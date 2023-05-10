Stock and station agents predicted prices were back by 15 to 20 cents across most categories at the Gracemere prime and store sale on Wednesday at CQLX.
As Queensland Country Life was going to print, Gary Wendt of Ray White Rural, Gracemere, attributed this week's price decline to an influx of cattle into the market.
In total, Gracemere agents yarded 3083 head, well up on the 1897 head the previous week.
A large yarding of 344 cows sold to average 208c.28c/kg, selling to $1489.40/hd.
Cows weighing 500-600kg peaked at 245c/kg with Springsure's Derek Baker selling a pen of Santa Gertrudis cows, which reached a top of 232.2c/kg, weighed 641kg and returned $1489.40/head.
Feeder heifers weighing between 500-600kg sold to 280c/kg to average $1447.60/hd, while heifers weighing 400-500kg sold to 256.20c/kg and average $1179/hd.
Steers weighing 400-500kg sold to 272c/kg to average $1053/hd, while heavy steers sold to 240c/kg and average $1862/hd.
The steer price in the under 200kg category peaked at 604.2c/kg, but not far behind was Brangus from W and K Hale, Sarina, which reached 602c/kg, weighed 187kg and returned $1129/hd.
Looking ahead, Mr Wendt said they were expecting a number of major lines of weaner cattle from June and July for their annual weaner and feeder sales.
"We're finding a lot of producers are offloading cull stores and weaner cattle at this time of season, which starts to occur earlier and during the first round of the muster," Mr Wendt said.
"The muster is a bit late, just because of the favourable grass season most producers across central and west Queensland are experiencing."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.