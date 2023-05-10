7 ways to give back to the community

There are numerous things you can do to give back to the community. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

We all experience it: the feeling that we aren't doing enough to help those less fortunate than ourselves. Sometimes the feeling is triggered by an event we observe in person, or something we read about in the newspaper, or an overall atmosphere of generosity such as that induced by Christmastime. Other times, the feeling can spring up out of the blue.

In any case, it's never a bad idea to share some of the privileges you enjoy with people (or animals) who lack them. So, rather than sit around feeling guilty about not doing enough, be proactive. There are numerous things you can do to give back to the community.



Even a small and seemingly feeble act can make a big difference in someone's life. The satisfaction you feel afterwards is a bonus.

Don't know where or how to begin? No problem. We're here to help. To that end, we're sharing this list of seven things you can do to give back to the community.

Clean up your neighborhood

Generally speaking, people are much more conscious about littering than they were, say, 50 or 60 years ago. Most of us understand that to litter is to harm our community and the planet as a whole. It's also illegal.

Litter has a way of slowly accumulating so that we don't notice it until it's a serious problem. You can help address the issue in several ways. First, never litter, and always clean up after your pets if they relieve themselves outside. Second, take a proactive role in keeping your community clean. This can be as simple as picking up rubbish you see while walking through your neighborhood.

If you want to make a larger impact, consider organising a community clean-up group or joining it if one already exists. There is real strength in numbers when it comes to cleaning up your community.

Volunteer

Volunteering is one of the most common, effective and rewarding ways to give back to the community. Volunteering comes in many, many forms. Examples include:

soup kitchens

community building projects

homeless shelters

community cleanup

animal shelters

church programs

youth summer camps

tutoring and mentoring

nursing homes

coaching youth sports

Give to a food bank

Food banks serve an essential purpose in any community. They provide sustenance for people who, for whatever reason, are unable to adequately feed themselves. A quick internet search will let you know about the food banks in your area. Foodbank Australia has locations around the country.

You can donate non-perishable goods like canned soup, beans, vegetables, etc. Such donations are always appreciated. Alternatively, you can simply donate a modest amount of money. This can be very effective, as food banks are able to access a wide variety of foods at a considerable discount.

Ship old items to a charity

If you're like most people, you probably have loads of things in your house that you haven't used in a long time. You might have even forgotten all about them. It's an unconscious process: you replace old items with new ones, and, rather than getting rid of the old stuff, you store it in the garage, basement or attic. Common examples include clothes, furniture, books and utensils.

Consider donating these items to a local charity. Make it easy on yourself by having them shipped from your home. Suppose you reside in Brisbane. You can hire courier Queensland to pick the stuff up and deliver it to a charity of your choice.

Do you have a lot of heavy items you'd like to ship? No worries - you can get a freight quote interstate in a matter of seconds using one of the many price comparison tools online.

Drive less

As we have known for quite some time, motor vehicles are a major source of pollution. According to the Australian Government's Green Vehicle Guide, light vehicles alone (i.e. not buses and trucks) are responsible for 11% of the country's greenhouse gas emissions.

You can do your part in combating this pernicious trend by simply driving less. If you don't have to take the car, don't. Bicycling is a fantastic alternative to driving as it provides good physical exercise while producing zero CO2 emissions.

Donate blood

This is one of the most significant means of giving back to the community. By donating blood, you can save someone's life. After being processed, tested and stored, your blood donation is delivered to a hospital. There it can be used to help people with a range of medical issues including:

serious injuries

cancer

blood disorders

anemia

severe infections

liver failure

childbirth complications

Sponsor a kids sports team