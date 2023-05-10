Steers 280-330kg reach 438c at Roma

A total of 7697 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 434c/kg and averaged 363c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 434c and averaged 385c, steers 280-330kg reached 438c and averaged 368c, and steers 330-400kg reached 394c and averaged 349c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 368c averaging 349c.
AT and PL Byrne, Ninnys, Roma, sold Angus steers to 438c, reaching $1317 to average $1194. The Angus heifers sold to 306c, reaching $802 to average $745.
Kobe Pastoral, Aqualoo, St George, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 434c reaching $1148 to average $927.
MG and LJ Huntly, Kilburnie, Muckadilla, sold Charolais cross steers to 432c, reaching $1220 to average $1220.
Lyndale Grazing 2 Pty Ltd, Lyndale, Roma, sold Simmental cross steers to 430c, reaching $1200 to average $1143. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 330c, reaching $889 to average $810.
Bangor Cattle Co Pty Ltd, Bangor, Mungallala, sold Charolais steers to 426c, reaching $1095 to average $1095. The Charolais heifers sold to 300c, reaching $768 to average $768.
BC Stinson, Bonarby, Mungallala, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 416c, reaching $1168 to average $1043.
LJ and SG Hanna, Terrarara, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 412c, reaching $1470 to average $1287.
NR Harland and G Humphreys, Barradine, Roma, sold Angus steers to 410c, reaching $1643 to average $1450.
Burradoo Property Trust, Burradoo, Wallumbilla, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 410c, reaching $1186 to average $1065. The Angus cross heifers sold to 316c, reaching $1012 to average $714.
Alcurah Creek Grazing, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 406c, reaching $1216 to average $1097. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 314c, reaching $900 to average $796.
LD Brown, Gullagimbi, Jackson, sold Angus cross steers to 406c, reaching $1196 to average $1115. The Angus cross heifers sold to 310c, reaching $912 to average $741.
Parklane Grazing, Parklane, Drillham, sold Angus cross steers to 402c, reaching $1244 to average $979. The Angus cross heifers sold to 280c, reaching $768 to average $675.
GT and Gay E Burey, Springhill, Amby, sold Charbray steers to 402c, reaching $1233 to average $1013.
Dart Pastoral Company, Thirlstone, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 390c, reaching $1278 to average $1174.
Campbell Pastoral Holding, Currawarra, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 380c, reaching $1464 to average $1258.
DJ Burey, Torwood, Mungallala, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 368c, reaching $1553 to average $1502.
Keddstock Pty Ltd, Moongool, Yuleba, sold Charolais cross steers to 364c, reaching $1934 to average $1820.
Cornish Grazing Pty Ltd, Strathdale, Mitchell, sold Charolais steers to 364c, reaching $1519 to average $1466.
Kindee Pastoral Co, Muya, sold Angus cross steers to 360c, reaching $1695 to average $1659.
Farmleigh Grazing, Farmleigh, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 359c, reaching $1974 to average $1618.
Jakins Partnership, Callawera, Thallon, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 359c, reaching $1699 to average $1538.
C A Warrian, Bonus, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 356c, reaching $1677 to average $1677.
Barry J McCabe, Myall Hills, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 355c, reaching $1940 to average $1888.
JEN and JM Bell, Kinnoul, Taroom, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 310c, reaching $1848 to average $1565.
NL Price, Kinka, Injune, sold Brahman cross steers to 301c, reaching $2,387 to average $2015.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 298c and averaged 224c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 330c and averaged 270c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 308c, averaging 261c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 301c, averaging 262c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 318c, averaging 271c.
MG and SM Thompson, Kia-ora, Injune, sold Angus cross heifers to 298c, reaching $526 to average $515.
Aaron Lister, Grafton Lea, Roma, sold Angus cross heifers to 280c, reaching $651 to average $651.
Cows 330-400kg reached 182c and averaged 135c, cows 400-500kg topped at 236c, averaging 184c, cows 500-600kg topped at 235c, averaging 194c, and cows over 600kg topped at 240c, averaging 217c.
Pandin Pty Ltd, Timor, Injune, sold Brangus cross cows to 240c, reaching $1506 to average $1279.
RC Business Pty Ltd, Dunella, Morven, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 235c, reaching $1526 to average $1375.
Cows and calves sold to a top of $1500, averaging $1023.
