Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Improving soil carbon under microscope at SQ field days

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 10 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Participants at the ConnectAg day at Nindigully and Thallon looking at soil health in a cropped paddock. Picture: Sally Gall
Participants at the ConnectAg day at Nindigully and Thallon looking at soil health in a cropped paddock. Picture: Sally Gall

Biomass is king - that was the message shared to producers taking part in field days in the Balonne-Maranoa region that dug down into the soil to identify possible constraints to growing crops and pasture, and talk about how to manage them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.