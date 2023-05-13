Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Several announcements in the Federal Budget are of interest to the ag sector

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
May 14 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How the Budget affects ag
How the Budget affects ag

In the lead-up to the 2023 Federal Budget, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said supporting vulnerable Australians, growing the economy, and strengthening the budget to make our finances more secure for the future would be key foundations of this year's announcements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.