THE Mayne family, Texas Angus Stud, has enjoyed a fruitful relationship with the Angus breed for more than half a century.
The Texas Angus Stud was founded at Texas Station, Texas, Queensland, in 1936 by the Scottish Australian Company with the importation of 22 heifers and one sire from Scotland.
In 1953 when the Texas Stud was dispersed, Bill Mayne and his father Walter bought a large proportion of the herd to form Gibraltar Angus on the neighbouring property Gibraltar.
Then in 1981, the former manager of Texas Station gave Bill the Texas Prefix to reform the Texas Angus Stud when he went out on his own.
Texas Angus then relocated their 130-cow herd stud to Doongara, 28km north of Warialda, in northern New South Wales in 1998.
Bill's son Ben married his wife Wendy in the year 2000, with both coming from a similar stud cattle background and sharing the same passion of breeding high quality, profitable seedstock genetics.
Over the next 20 years the herd's expansion involved introducing embryo transfer and IVF programs and embracing the current forefront of agricultural and genomic technology.
Ben and Wendy Mayne took a calculated risk in 2021, with record low interest rates, to purchase a nearby property, Kurrajong Hills, where more than 500 head spring cow herd and their autumn recip herd are run today.
"Every single animal of the 800-plus cow herd at Texas Angus today are all related to the 22 females imported from Scotland in 1936. We've never introduced other maternal lines. We're huge believers in proven maternal power," Ben Mayne said.
He said while they've embraced EBVs and other modern technologies into their breeding program, phenotype remains the number one component at Texas.
"We class on type, temperament, and quality, then go back through using the data and EBVs to justify what we do."
Mr Mayne said breeding cattle isn't just about ensuring the cow and calf producer makes a profit, but that all other sectors of the beef industry, which are the backgrounder, feedlotter, and processor, are all making money as well, and ultimately producing beef that is enjoyed by the consumer that continues to come back for more.
"We certainly aren't interested in having the highest IMF or growth, etc, but aim for an even balance of all traits because if you push the boundaries too far in one direction with single traits you'll fail elsewhere."
In 2015 Ben and Wendy wanted to benchmark the Texas herd and began entering their Angus into carcase and feeder trials across Australia to see how the Texas Angus genetics performed against all other breeds and crosses, while competing against some of the largest and most influential breeding herds in Australia.
For the last eight years they've entered their purebred steers and heifers into the Sydney Royal Beef Challenge annually, the Beef Australia Carcase Competition triennially, and the RNA Paddock to Palate Competition for the past three years.
"We utilise the feedback and data from these events to gain further insight into our maternal and sire lines to ultimately enhance our breeding program," Mrs Mayne said.
Their trial work has proven highly successful, with a highlight occurring at last year's Sydney Royal where Texas Angus won the export class eating quality team section, which combines individual MSA Index value, with their pen of heifers scoring above 62 MSA Index and they were also awarded the coveted gold medal for the eating quality taste test. The stud also dominated the export class sections for eating quality individual, daily weight gain, 100-day pen assessment, and 100-day individual assessment.
This was also backed up by winning the MSA Eating Quality award at the 2022 RNA Paddock to Palate.
Texas Angus has been awarded 21 champion or reserve champion ribbons in the RAS competition since 2015.
"These are commercially relevant competitions, in which cattle are fed for 70 or 100 days in HGP and HGP-free classes, which is why we targeted them. We're always competing against some of the most prestigious stud and commercial herds."
The Maynes are very strict on culling, with between 20 to 30 per cent of their bulls culled annually.
"If a bull isn't up to our specific grade in phenotype, it gets castrated and entered into one of the carcase competitions, as we strongly believe the last bull catalogued in our sale team should be as good as the first lot.
"We focus heavily on docility to ensure that all of our bulls are quiet and easy to manage. Anything that showed signs or flightiness or structural incorrectness goes. One year we culled our top 10 marbling bulls as they didn't fit our phenotype criteria."
Texas Angus will offer 260 registered bulls, including 70 18-month-old bulls and two very special true yearling bulls, at the Maynes 54th on-property sale at Doongara, on Thursday, July 27. The sale will begin at 12pm and will be interfaced through Elite Livestock Auctions.
There are several strong maternal lines that will feature in the bulls chosen for the 2023 sale. These include the 21 sons from the $150,000 record mature Angus cow, Texas Pride L600, which sold to Moorunga Angus last year, and her dam Texas Pride E30, which sold to 3R Livestock for $60,000 as an 11-year-old cow in 2020.
"These bloodlines have proven their value year in and year out and have been crossed with some of the latest sire lines to be available in the southern hemisphere, including Poss Rawhide, Iceman, Prime Quarter, Trailblazer and others."
Thee Maynes will host an open day prior to the sale on Thursday, July 6, with all 260 sale bulls to be penned.
"We view the open day as being a good time for interested parties to check out the bulls minus the pressure of sale day, and to have relaxed one on one chats with us about the bulls, and what our breeding objectives are. While we will be placing some pictures and videos of the sale lots online, we prefer people to come and see the bulls in person so they can compare them against their contemporaries."
Mr Mayne said Texas Angus is renowned for selling large numbers of bulls to the western and northern parts of NSW and Queensland.
"Environment plays a big part in how Angus can perform in those areas. For this reason, all cattle are bred on sub-tropical grasses and oats, and that's how they're presented on sale day.
"They're fed probiotics, as we believe that if the gut is good all other functions will work well. When our bulls reach their new homes they adapt quicker, and perform better.
"We have a large number of repeat clients due to the ability of our bulls to survive and thrive in their conditions."
In the year 2000, the Maynes incorporated sustainable land management principles into their business.
"We haven't used chemical base fertilisers such as urea for more than 20 years, just microbial and organic soil balancing fertiliser. This goes hand in hand with the holistic nature of our breeding program."
For enquiries regarding the sale on July 27, please contact BGA, GDL and guest auctioneer Wayne York, York Auctioneering.
