Good lines of young cattle on offer at Woodford

There were 514 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
Some good lines of younger cattle came to hand this week, with all buyers in operation.
The market saw an overall softening, with secondary types the most affected.
Joaquin and Vi Tapiolas, King Scrub, sold Red Brangus steers for $800 and a line of vealer heifers for $800. Hodgens Partners, Bald Knob, sold Sahiwal steers for $920. Peter Lavercombe, Mt Mee, sold Charbray steers for $1260 and $820.
Errol and Kaye Ziser, Beerburrum, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1040. Ian McLachlan, Rocksberg, sold a line of Angus steers for $1125. Fenwil, Mt Pleasant, sold Angus cows for $1460 and steers for $1255 and $1080.
Michael Friedrich, Toogoolawah, sold Droughtmaster steers for $905. Jim Green, Linville, sold a line of young Droughtmaster steers for $745. Peter Klein, Cedarton, sold Droughtmaster steers for $840.
