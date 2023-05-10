Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Vealer heifers sell for $800 at Woodford

May 10 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Good lines of young cattle on offer at Woodford
Good lines of young cattle on offer at Woodford

There were 514 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.