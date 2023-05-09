Increased yarding at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 758 head at Moreton on Monday.
It was an increased yarding with many more weaners and cows penned.
With all buyers operating at lower rates the market was easier.
Light and medium cows fell by 20 to 30 cents with heavy cows 10 to 20c cheaper.
Bulls eased and trade cattle and heavy steers suitable to kill also lost ground.
Weaners sold to both travelled and local competition at similar rates to last week.
John Doonan consigned weaner steers and heifers that sold for 377.2c/kg to return $1018 and 311.2c for $803, respectively. Backgrounder steers from the Toft family made 337.2c or $1119.
Mick and Melissa Self sold pasture heifers that topped at 271.2c to return $1152. Feeder steers from Meadow Flats Farming sold to 318.2c to realise $1379.
Pecan Pastoral Co sold feeder heifers for 295.2c to come back at $1053. Two tooth pasture steers from Petroster Pty Ltd made 327.2c to come back at $1499. John and Bev Sutton consigned four tooth heifers that made 291.2c kg to return $1691.
Eight tooth ox from Mary Staatz sold for 273.2c or $1898. Stephen Stewart sold heavy cows for 241.2c to come back at $1628. Pens of heavy cows from Peter and Fran Eggleston sold to 229.2c to realise $1357.
Ray and Diane Bruxner consigned medium cows that made 235.2c to return $1281. A bull from Yabba Pastoral Co sold for 265.2c to come back at $2201.
