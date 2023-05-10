Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster weaner steers make 415c/$1009 at Biggenden sale

May 10 2023 - 11:00am
Market eases at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden Meatworks and Store Sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1300 head the market eased for all descriptions.

