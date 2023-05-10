Market eases at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden Meatworks and Store Sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1300 head the market eased for all descriptions.
Cattle were drawn from Mundubbera, Eidsvold, Gayndah, Murgon, Goomeri, Tansey, Tiaro, Hervey Bay, Gin Gin, Rosedale, Lowmead, Miriam Vale and local areas.
Charbray cows and calves from Binjour sold for $1450. Brahman cross cows and calves from Hivesville sold for $1160. Droughtmaster cross cows and calves from Mount Perry sold for $1100.
Two and four tooth Brahman bullocks from Bundaberg sold for 299c/$1806. Two and four tooth Droughtmaster bullocks from Gayndah sold for 290c/$1625. Six tooth Droughtmaster bullocks from Childers sold for 295c/$2132.
Milk and two tooth Brahman heifers from Childers sold for 289c/$1507. Four and six tooth Santa Gertrudis cross heifers from Mount Perry sold for 281c/$1466. Four and six tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Yerra sold for 270c/$1336.
Belgian Blue cross cows from Tiaro sold for 268c/$1796. Simmental cows from Yandaran sold for 249c/$1669. Angus cross cows from Coalstoun lakes sold for 237c/$1527. Droughtmaster cows from Childers sold for 231c/$1182. Santa Gertrudis cows from Mount Perry sold for 230c/$1384.
Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster cross steers from Childers sold for 356c/$1665. Two tooth Charolais cross steers from Miriam Vale sold for 358c/$1429. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Miriam Vale sold for 362c/$1313. Milk tooth Charbray steers from Murgon sold for 374c/$1669. Milk tooth Charbray steers from Biggenden sold for 364c/$1220. Milk tooth Charolais cross steers from Gin Gin sold for 366c/$1313.
Simmental cross weaner steers from Miriam Vale sold for 378c/$1005. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Rosedale sold for 415c/$1009. Charbray weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 360c/$966.
Four tooth Simmental heifers from Yandaran sold for 310c/$1566. Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Biggenden sold for 296c/$1262. Milk and two tooth crossbred heifers from Mount Perry sold for 308c/$1312. Milk tooth Angus heifers from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 296c/$996.
Angus weaner heifers from Bundaberg sold for 256c/$742. Simmental cross weaner heifers from Miriam vale sold for 250c/$618. Angus weaner heifers from Howard sold for 298c/$770. Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Rosedale sold for 234c/$518.
