Westpac announces Cloncurry, Ingham and Tully branches will stay open

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 9 2023 - 1:30pm
Westpac's Cloncurry branch to stay open
Westpac has backed down on its decision to close branches in Cloncurry, Ingham and Tully in Queensland's north, announcing that, after further discussions with customers and employees they've decided to keep the branches open.

