Late last year, Wallace Gunthorpe was readying himself to call fellow Brahman studs in central Queensland to see if they'd be willing to pack their prized cattle on a plane and send them 7000km to south east Asia.
It was a big ask, but he knew in his heart it was worthwhile and hoped others would agree.
"My son donated the first bull and then I rang five other people that night, and in six phone calls, I had six animals donated. Pretty amazing, really," he said.
The Cows for Cambodia charity volunteer managed to rustle up six cattle - four bulls and two heifers.
QCL understands the donors were Adam Gunthorpe, Tarramba Brahmans, Banana; Alf Collins Jnr, ALC Brahmans, Nebo; Rebecca Burnham, REB Brahman stud, Augathella; Peter Dunne, Lookout Brahman stud, Duaringa; and Joe Streeter, Fairy Springs Brahman stud, Theodore.
The generosity of his community was overwhelming, but then he had to find a carrier and cash to fly them 12 hours to the capital, Phnom Penh.
That's when he got on the phone with live exporters Austrex and Flinders International.
"The freight bill was $25,000 for six animals to fly them over, and a fortnight before they went, [Austrex CEO] Justin [Slaughter] emailed me and said they would put up $20,000 for the freight, which is absolutely amazing," he said.
The cattle had a long trip, going to Bathurst for quarantine, then Sydney to Hong Kong, and then to Pnom Penh.
"I built a cattle crate over there and put a non-slip floor in it and picked them up at the airport and then we had a seven or eight hour road trip back up to Siem Reap where our charity farm is," Mr Gunthorpe said.
It was the ninth trip to Cambodia for the red Brahman breeder and consultant, who has immersed himself in the charity since linking up with founder Andrew Costello.
Started by the South Australian in 2013, Cows for Cambodia loans pregnant cows to people living in poverty and helps them look after them until calving, at which time they keep the calf.
Cambodia is one of the poorest countries on Earth, with each citizen estimated to earn US$6090 a year (GDP PPP), according to the IMF. Low-income and rural households lag behind the average person, however.
Mr Gunthorpe said his job was simple.
"If I keep the cattle genetics coming and the cattle healthy, the rest seems to fall into place," he said.
"When I preg test a cow and detect a pregnancy at home, one pregnancy helps your bottom line. It's an integral part of your business to get pregnancies.
"But over there, when I feel a pregnancy, I can't help but think every pregnancy brings one family out of poverty.
"It is truly, truly the most rewarding thing you could ever do."
With the first cows they bought in Cambodia, only 15pc of them got pregnant, but by weaning calves early and providing better nutrition, they're up to 65pc, with 80pc the goal.
Vaccinations also play a crucial part in the program.
"We've got the most vaccinated herd of cattle in Cambodia," Mr Gunthorpe said.
"I didn't think I'd ever be vaccinating for foot and mouth disease and lumpy skin - all the horror things we talk about here in Australia."
Mr Gunthorpe said they tended to lend most of the cows to women to "lift their status in their community" and empower them to send their children to school.
"That's like a cow bank then for them, so if they get sick or whatever, they've got something to fall back on and pay their hospital bills," he said.
Since passing on the stud he and his wife established in 1979 to their son and daughter-in-law four years ago, he's found a new purpose and encourages others to join him.
"You don't think you're qualified for anything, but when you get in there and start doing it, you realise how little they know about cattle or cattle management, and it's amazing how much you can help these people."
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
