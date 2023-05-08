Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Mount Isa's Byron Kirk preparing to ride in world youth bull ride

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 9 2023 - 6:43am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ten-year-old Byron Kirk competing in the mini bull ride at the Julia Creek Dirt n Dust Festival in April. Picture supplied.
Ten-year-old Byron Kirk competing in the mini bull ride at the Julia Creek Dirt n Dust Festival in April. Picture supplied.

When he heard he'd been picked to compete for a world championship in the US, 10-year-old Mount Isa mini bull rider Byron Kirk shed a few tears.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.