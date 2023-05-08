Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Geared up Slogan Downs gone before auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
May 9 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

EXTREMELY well developed 15,604 hectare (38,558 acre) property Slogan Downs has sold before auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.