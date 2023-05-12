It's time to collaborate on emissions reduction targets

There is a lot to be said for working together to achieve a desired outcome.
But sometimes people refuse to collaborate. Not because they can't or don't know how, but rather they choose not to.
The Queensland Climate Transition Bill 2023 is seeking to introduce new statewide emissions reduction targets - a 75 per cent reduction in emissions on 2005 levels by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2035.
Looking at the figures it's clear to me that our producers can - and should - stand proud.
Since 2005 they have reduced the net emissions profile of the agriculture industry by 58 per cent.
No one can argue with that - it's in the national accounts.
So, given our track record of contributing to emissions reduction, why then wasn't AgForce and industry consulted in the development of this Bill?
Agriculture is the only industry to have tangibly lowered emissions in the past 20 years, all the while producing food the envy of the world, building biodiversity, and strengthening landscapes.
We have an unmatched track record, and we want to do more.
But if we are not at the head of the table for these important conversations then our ability to contribute is limited.
Of course, there's a chance this Bill won't be passed, particularly given that it's lacking in LNP and Labor support.
But if it is, then on our current trajectory we will meet the new 2030 and 2035 targets with absolute ease.
While climate is not a stand-alone priority at AgForce, it is embedded in a number of our key areas of work.
Our farmers are responsible custodians of the land and our nation's true environmentalists.
They will never shy away from playing their part when it comes to helping reduce our country's carbon emissions.
It's high time Queensland's political leaders recognised this.
To make collaboration work effectively invariably requires a mindset shift - not the learning of a new capability.
