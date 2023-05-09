Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Light weight yearling steers reach 436c, average 363c at Toowoomba

May 9 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Numbers up at Toowoomba
Numbers up at Toowoomba

The number of cattle at Toowoomba on Monday was more than double the previous sale of two weeks ago with 538 penned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.