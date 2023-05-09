Numbers up at Toowoomba

The number of cattle at Toowoomba on Monday was more than double the previous sale of two weeks ago with 538 penned.
Buyer attendance was good with the extra numbers attracting more export processor operators and the regular feed and trade and restockers buyers were in attendance. However prices could not maintain the levels of the previous sale and followed the much cheaper trend established in markets mid to late last week.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 436c to average 363c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 321c to 349c with sales to 376c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 298c and made to 328c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to 254c to average 220c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 252c to 280c with the occasional sale to 326c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 275c and made to 286c/kg. Heavy weight grown steers to feed made to 293c to average 269c/kg. A handful grown steers and bullocks to export processors made to 287c/kg.
Heavy weight 3 score cows averaged 225c and made to 235c and the best of the cows made to 248c to average 244c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 274c/kg. Steer calves sold open auction made to $820/head. Heifer calves also sold open auction to $610/head.
