Aussie Red does top Blackall Show's inaugural goat section

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 8 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 4:00pm
Anita Dennis, Coolagh, Blackall and her grand champion pen of goats at the Blackall Show, Aussie Red does. Picture: Sally Gall
After 150 years, Blackall's show is still hosting new ideas in the livestock world, which on Saturday included the debut of a new goat breed.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

