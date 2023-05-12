An early Mother's Day celebration and fundraising effort in Monto has raised around $7500.
The sold out KellCo Ladies Luncheon attracted 110 ladies last Thursday aimed at helping to bring Josh Arnold to Monto and surrounding schools for a workshop and live performance in November.
Mr Arnold has become renowned for his work creating original songs and music videos with small schools and communities for his production company Small Town Culture.
