The RBV Rural Juvenile Campdraft was won by William Prentice from Emerald riding Roxette with 88 points with Jack Tucker in second place riding Swindler. Two junior competitors were forced into a runoff in the Harvey's Plant Hire Junior after scoring 79 points each after the first round. After the decider, Cobi Hawkins riding Maverick claimed the victory ahead of Kacee Dillon (Peppenela) in a close contest. Whilst Kensie Sullivan riding Lilly took out the Excee Stock Horse Mini Campdraft.