The Retreat Creek Campdraft attracted 1050 first round runs when it took place at Roy Day Park, Sapphire, 50km west of Emerald, on the weekend.
The local campdraft committee was excited to launch its new shed and facilities, which was built as a multi-purpose infrastructure to accommodate a bar and canteen and was fully funded by the Central Highlands Regional Council.
Moranbah lady Emily Kirkby had a memorable weekend claiming a double when she was victorious in the Sloans Transport and Withersfield Open Campdraft riding her horse Eight Straight after a run off with Deb O'Brien, followed by winning the Charters Towers Steel Supplies Futurity riding Emdales Titania.
Nikki Marshall continued the winning streak for the lady competitors having a convincing win in the Gregory Fabrications Restricted Open Campdraft riding Sugar Daddy, and was forced into a runoff with Matt Russell after both competitors scored 90 points in the first round. Ms Marshall scored another 90 points in the decider to claim the draft by an eleven point margin.
Alpha couple Sean and Sarah Dillon also notched up a double when Mr Dillon riding Willinga Park Famous Contessa secured the blue ribbon in the Clermont Concrete and Betapoly Maiden A campdraft with an aggregate score of 176 points, whilst Mrs Dillon won the tightly contested Katherine River Pastoral Co Novice A riding Skid Lid with 176 points with Trevor Humble (Kool Anniversary) just one point behind in second position.
The Diversified Building Services Maiden for Maiden was taken out by Patrick Luck riding Eulo Glen Just Jeans with an aggregate score of 175 points with Luke Armstrong (Socialite) runner up just two points behind.
The MHP Accountant's Maiden B was a tightly contested with Shannon Marshall riding Mustang scoring 170 points just one point ahead of Lindy Thomson (Granny Con). Trevor Humble combined with Be Kool to take out the Nutrien Ag Solutions, Clermont Novice B from a field of 127 starters.
Samantha Cobb riding Gecko scored 90 points to claim the C.H.R.C. Ladies with Annabelle Pierce (Conquis) and Dekoda McGhee (Galaxy) sharing second place with 88 points.
The RBV Rural Juvenile Campdraft was won by William Prentice from Emerald riding Roxette with 88 points with Jack Tucker in second place riding Swindler. Two junior competitors were forced into a runoff in the Harvey's Plant Hire Junior after scoring 79 points each after the first round. After the decider, Cobi Hawkins riding Maverick claimed the victory ahead of Kacee Dillon (Peppenela) in a close contest. Whilst Kensie Sullivan riding Lilly took out the Excee Stock Horse Mini Campdraft.
Cattle were kindly donated by the Kettle Family (Kulumur Station), the Lansdowne Family (Southernwood Station), Colinta Holdings (Valeria Station) and the Loch Family (Rutland Station) and carted by Major Sponsor Sloans Livestock & Machinery.
Campdraft events on this weekend include the Gayndah Silver Whip, Kilkivan, Croydon, Paradise Lagoons, Urbenville and Gatton. The Willinga Park Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championships will be held from 17-20 May with over $400,000 in cash and prizes on offer.
