Agents unite for betterment of client relations

The Roundtable agents collective comprises agents spread through parts of three states to service the needs of various clients in a one-stop-shop scenario. Pictures supplied

THEY may not be knights but those behind the latest iteration of the round table are certainly here to help

The Roundable agents is a collective of like-minded businesses spread across parts of NSW, Victoria and South Australia with a simple and straightforward mission.

Five businesses - Bowyer & Livermore (Bathurst, NSW); Riverina Livestock Agents (Wagga Wagga, SW); McKean McGregor (Bendigo, Victoria); PPHS (Naracoorte, South Australia, and Spence Dix & Co (Keith, SA) - are the pillars of the Roundtable. They are supported by JM Ellis (Hamilton, Victoria) and John Chay & Co (Millicent, South Australia).

According to Jono Spence, Spence Dix & Co, the agency business is more than a job.

"Our job is a way of life and that's probably the one thing every member of Roundtable has in common," he said.

"The benefit for our clients is the comfort of knowing that you are dealing with independent agents that carry that same sort of core value everyone has in their own business at home.

"Importantly, you are not dealing with the agent sitting at your table having a cup of coffee and talking about your livestock. That information can be quickly relayed to other parts of Australia

Client service lies at the heart of the Roundtable philosophy. Its network enables access to the latest information on market trends, insights and trades and afford clients the chance to make better decisions, enjoy greater transparency and more positive economic outcomes.

Todd Brown, McKean McGregor, said strong relationships between Roundtable members and clients were an integral and valued component.

"Roundtable is a lot of strong, independent businesses that work closely with our clients but the opportunity of coming together as a network strengthens it to a whole new level."

McKean McGregor director Alex Collins went a step further, revealing he felt fortunate to be part of the collective.

"We are very lucky to be in this group of like-minded independent agents," he said.



The broad reach of the Roundtable network crossing three states was another powerful asset, James Tierney, RLA, said. It allows Roundtable's agents to exchange information quickly for the benefit of clients and to also trade livestock between one another.

"So many people trust in what we do and the advice we give, and that's the passion of the industry, which is just terrific," Robin Steen, PPHS, added.

"These blokes describe the livestock to sell them and for people to receive them as described. That's the important part.

"We don't want to be the biggest. We want to be the best."

Mr Steen's colleague Richard Harvie said Roundable's capacity to offer services beyond borders because of its three-state network was an underlying plus.

"Anybody in our business can ring anybody else in Roundtable and ask what is the market doing," he said.

Roundtable provides exclusive access to Australia's most progressive, privately-owned livestock agencies united by a common set of beliefs and values.

It offers marketing support, technology and sales training. And help like those at the other roundtable.