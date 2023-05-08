One of the select number of people who've experienced the coronation of two British monarchs in a lifetime doesn't remember the first one taking as long as Saturday's televised crowning of King Charles III did.
It was a marathon effort for Quilpie's oldest resident, 93-year-old Marie Paulsen, who stayed up to watch the proceedings after first celebrating the occasion on top of the south west town's landmark Baldy Top lookout, complete with bonfire and fireworks.
"There's probably not that many of us who have witnessed two coronations in a lifetime - I can't believe I was able to see two of them," she said. "I felt sorry for Charles - he looked a bit tired, but I suppose that's what you endure when you get to those heights."
Mrs Paulsen also remembers Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II visiting Brisbane a year later, saying she'd never seen such a complexion in her life when the cavalcade of cars passed her Breakfast Creek Road location.
Saturday's gathering attracted a crowd of over 100 to celebrate the occasion in outback style, with a large bonfire of gidyea logs, fireworks and a rousing rendition of God Save the King punctuating the crisp autumn evening.
Co-organiser Lyn Barnes said it had been a spectacular event, against the night sky.
"Some of the people who came along were tourists who'd either stayed on to be a part of it, or put it on their bucket list and drove to Quilpie to experience the occasion," she said.
"We're renowned as one of the friendliest towns in outback Queensland - and I think these events play a part in allowing visitors to experience our hospitality and beautiful natural landscape."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
