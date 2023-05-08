The weather was perfect and the atmosphere was friendly and relaxed at the 105th annual Wallumbilla show over the weekend.
Competitors travelled from far and wide to exhibit in the horse, stud cattle and poultry events and the pavilion was full to the brim with local exhibits.
Two new events which entertained the spectators this year were the Chainsaw Art by L.D. Spiders and the hotly-contested Jack and Jilleroo Country Challenge.
As always, the show provided the ideal opportunity for locals and visitors to mix and mingle with entertainment by popular local performer, Russell Dewhurst, keeping the crowd dancing and singing long into the night.
Also read: Faces of the Blackall Show
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.