Increased supply pushes prices lower

Cattle listings increased 14 per cent on AuctionsPlus last week to 18,589 head. Increased supply pushed prices for most categories lower as value over reserve declined $32 to average $77 and clearance rate fell 4 percentage points to 42pc.
Given that a good autumn break over April only temporarily stalled the decline in prices, last week's results are a strong indication that higher output of cattle will continue to push prices lower, with little support from subdued restocker demand.
Steers weighing 200-280kg registered 2172 head and averaged $1145/head for a 64pc clearance rate. Prices ranged from 363-609c, with the top price achieved by Wagyu/Angus steers, and averaged 460c/kg lwt.
From Clermont, a line of 104 Droughtmaster steers aged six to eight months and weighing 258kg returned $1130/head, or 438c/kg lwt.
Steers 330-400kg registered 1486 head and averaged $1461/head - down $27 from the previous week for a 75pc clearance rate. Prices ranged from 285-464c and averaged 412c/kg lwt.
From Armidale, NSW, a line of 100 Angus steers aged eight to nine months and weighing 343kg returned $1590/head, $140 over the reserve price.
Heifers weighing 200-280kg registered 1717 head and averaged $888/head - down $14 for a 32pc clearance rate. Prices ranged from 258-485c and averaged 367c/kg lwt.
From Bathurst, NSW, a line of 82 Angus heifers aged eight to nine months and weighing 213kg returned $900/head, or 424c/kg lwt.
Heifers 330-440kg registered 574 head and rebounded from the previous week's losses to average $1337/head - up $137 for a 38pc clearance rate. Prices ranged from 320-396c and averaged 376c/kg lwt.
From Holbrook, NSW, a line of 50 Angus heifers aged 20-21 months and weighing 352kg returned $1330/head, or 378c/kg lwt to a buyer from SA.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers registered a 67pc increase in listings to 3572 head and averaged $1739/head - down $216 as ample options for selective buyers decreased competition, leading to a 20pc clearance rate.
From Moree, NSW, a line of 39 Santa Gertrudis PTIC heifers aged 26-40 months and weighing 589kg returned $2100/head.
PTIC cows registered 1752 head and averaged $2,079/head - up $341 for a 47pc clearance rate.
From Winton, a line of 86 purebred Wagyu PTIC cows aged two to 12 years and weighing 481kg returned $2480/head.
From Molong, NSW, five lines of a total of 234 Angus PTIC cows aged 45-81 months and weighing 562-651kg returned $2240 - $2420/head.
Sheep and lamb listings lifted significantly last week to 77,636 head. The return to a full trading week saw more normal market activity and resulted in clearance rates rising 11 percentage points to 56pc, while value over reserve also increased by $3 to $10. However, prices for most categories were lower, suggesting that vendors have adjusted reserves lower.
Crossbred lambs registered 19,472 head and averaged $98/head - erasing the previous week's gains to fall $25. Prices ranged from $55 - $143 and the clearance rate reached 83pc.
From Walcha, NSW, a line of 639 Oct/Nov '22 drop White Suffolk/Composite first cross mixed sex lambs weighing 40kg lwt sold for $124/head to a Central West buyer.
A total of 7019 Merino wether lambs were offered with 53pc selling for an average of $69/head. Prices fell $11 while c/kg prices also fell by 22c to return 192c/kg lwt.
From Joel South, Victoria, a line of 127 Aug '22 drop Merino wether lambs returned the joint highest price of $105/head while also exceeding the reserve price by $30. These store wether lambs averaged 44kg lwt and will travel to a buyer from Loxton, SA.
Scanned in-lamb Merino ewes totalled 11,800 head with prices ranging in value from $110 - $230 and averaged $151/head - rising $10 for a 40pc clearance rate.
From Horsham, Victoria, two even lines of 160 Merino SIL ewes returned the top price of $230/head, while both lines exceeded the reserve by an impressive $70. These Merino ewes are rising two years old, average 57kg lwt, are Roseville Park blood and are SIL to Yendora White Suffolk rams.
Shedding breed ewes registered 2169 head, with prices ranging from $110 - $274 and averaging $151 - rising $21. Selective buyers operating on the shedding breed ewe articles were present throughout the sale, evident by the 34pc clearance rate.
From Bathurst, NSW, a line of 13 Australian White ewe hoggets returned the top price of $274/head. These ewe hoggets are 22 months of age, average 60kg lwt and will remain locally in the Central West.
