Increased supply pushes prices lower on AuctionsPlus

May 8 2023 - 3:00pm
Cattle listings increased 14 per cent on AuctionsPlus last week to 18,589 head. Increased supply pushed prices for most categories lower as value over reserve declined $32 to average $77 and clearance rate fell 4 percentage points to 42pc.

