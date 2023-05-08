Queensland Country Life
Harvest Mate app a 'game changer' for sugarcane growers

May 8 2023 - 12:00pm
SRA agricultural machinery specialist Phil Patane with DAF agricultural economics manager Mark Poggio at the launch of Harvest Mate at a Meringa field day near Cairns. Picture supplied
A new app that helps sugarcane growers make more profitable decisions at harvest time has been described as a "game changer" by growers.

