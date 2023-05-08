Maranoa producers gathered at the recent Taroom Show for a Rabobank-hosted event to hear an outlook on the beef industry for the season ahead.
Rabobank senior animal proteins analyst Angus Gidley-Baird told guests gathered at the RaboTruck, which had travelled to Queensland for event, that while the market and prices were set to return to more "normal conditions", the sector could look forward to greater stability in the coming season.
Judges Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi, GK Livestock, Andrew Bassingthwaighte, Yarrawonga Cattle Co, and Scott Waldron, Stanbroke, were faced with a tough decision as 242 head of top-quality cattle battled it out in the ring.
