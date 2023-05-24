ProAgni meats consumers food trends

The ProAgni team, Kerri Langworthy-Ward, Warren Lee (seated), Erika Grimes, Lachlan Campbell, Robert Bell, David Lefoe, and Fiona Soulsby (seated). Picture supplied

The vision of ProAgni's founders was to create a livestock performance supplement that fulfils supply chain and consumer expectations for animal growth and health.

Their immediate challenge was to replace antibiotics in feed rations.

ProAgni co-founder Lachlan Campbell recognised the industry was dependent on feeding appropriate buffers for rumen health to livestock in intensive systems.

"From the beginning we've been focussed on providing solutions for farmers that pre-empt evolving consumer trends, before they become an issue in the supply chain," he said.

ProAgni's Robert Bell with sheep at Double J Feeders in Colorado. The sheep are in a feedlot system and fed on ProTect S. Picture supplied

Mr Campbell and his team set to work to find a solution, first for the sheep feedlot industry and then for the cattle system.

He used his family's sheep farm as a pilot project to measure animal performance on a vitamin and mineral premix that doesn't contain antibiotics such as Monensin or Lasalocid, commonly known as Rumensin or Bovatec.

"We wanted to develop agricultural bioscience products made by farmers for farmers."

ProAgni co-founder and CEO Lachlan Campbell says they `wanted to develop agricultural bioscience products made by farmers for farmers'. Picture supplied

Mr Campbell is part of a family-owned sheep breeding and wool growing business at Wellington, central New South Wales.

"There's a value set here on the farm and working with the flock and my family that really matters."

The bonus was developing a product that improves health of the animal in the intensive feeding system, reduces their methane emissions and helps farmers prove their social licence.

"The challenge for agriculture is to continue to deliver affordable and abundant food to the world.

"Australian farmers provide a premium product with brand and reputation.

"Every day of the week, farmers get out of bed for the same reason - to honour their family's legacy, leave their farm in better shape than it was, and produce food for consumers."

The early years of development and the past few years of establishing a foothold in the animal feed industry have paid off for this group of trailblazers.

Recently, Thomas Foods International sent a letter to their producers identifying that livestock needed to be traceable for antibiotic-free status.

"Meaning no Monensin or Lasalocid," Mr Campbell said.

Greenham's Never Ever program also ensures livestock processed by their business is traceable for antibiotic-free status.

These processor requirements reinforce the direction that has seen the development of ProAgni products.

"The customer is expecting change at the retail level and we have to feed our lambs or cattle according to consumer demands.

"TFI and other companies are testing the meat in their processing plants because they don't want the risk of food fraud levelled at them.

"That would mean the loss of credibility and market access to Australian businesses."

Because Australia has traceability on provenance, local farmers are meeting this compliance.

"ProAgni is future-proofing Australian sheep farmers' businesses."

Mr Campbell said farmers need to check the ingredients in the product they are feeding to their livestock.

"At the average farm feedlot enterprise, a farmer may not know they're feeding these antibiotic products.

"In the US cattle industry, ProAgni has shown the industry standard for liver abscess among cattle in a feedlot is 20 to 25 per cent.

"In the US, they are managing the liver abscess issue with human-grade antibiotics, such as Tylan. The customer wants to eliminate this use."

Mr Campbell said ProAgni products ensured the animal remained healthy and gained weight.

"In international trials out of West Texas A&M, cattle fed a ProAgni buffer on a 203-day feed showed a 2.3pc incidence of liver abscess.

"This and other research independently identifies ProAgni's buffer product is kind to the stomach."

The additional challenge was ensuring the ProAgni product was competitively priced for farmers to use.

"There's a financial risk in the farmer's mind - if they change to another product, does it blow up the costs of feedlotting?

Lachlan Campbell, left, CEO and co-founder of ProAgni, is pictured with New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets commissioner, Richard Ball, and ProAgni commercial director, Warren Lee. ProAgni won the $1million USD grand prize in the fourth annual Grow-NY Food and Agriculture competition. Picture supplied

"What we've done is solve this concern by making it more profitable for farmers to use ProAgni products."

ProAgni products are on the shelves of agricultural and rural merchandise stores in every state of Australia, and in USA retail outlets in Texas, Colorado and New York states.