Hazeldean has a major influence on Australia's livestock industry

Hazeldean is a pastoral enterprise that has been owned and developed by the Litchfield family since the early 1860s.

In both cattle and sheep, Hazeldean ranks among Australia's largest genetic suppliers. Viewed as a whole enterprise, the agribusiness has a major influence on the genetic makeup and progress of Australia's extensive livestock industries.

The business was established in 1862 in the Monaro region, NSW, when James Litchfield took up his first 130-hectare block. Three years later, he established the Hazeldean Merino stud, based on Rambouillet bloodlines, with the occasional infusion of Peppin Merino.

The flock was bred selectively, for extreme climates, fertility and heavy fleeces.

In 1954, third generation principal, James Francis Litchfield, applied scientific rigour to the flock, recording how much wool each sheep cut and the fibre diameter.

He recognised these traits were strongly heritable and through collaboration and utilising the knowledge of leading geneticists, selectively improved fleece weight and micron to build a flock with a heavy cutting, fine wool base.

This Litchfield is credited with establishing Hazeldean as a leader among Australian Merino woolgrowers. However, it was his son, James Litchfield, who developed the stud further to become one of the leading suppliers of seedstock in the Australian wool industry.

Today, the flock includes 10,000 ewes and Hazeldean Merino genetics are spread across all states and territories in Australia.

At the same time as the rapid development of the company's Merino brand, the Hazeldean Angus herd was established.

Hazeldean Angus was founded in 1927 with the purchase of purebred commercial Angus females. The registered herd was established in 1952 with the importation of in-calf heifers from six New Zealand studs, and the very best of Hazeldean's commercial cows were upgraded and pedigrees recorded.

In 1960, Hazeldean was one of the first beef herd breeding businesses in the world to embrace the concept of performance testing, measuring weight gain to accurately identify this important trait and rapidly progress the herd's breeding merit.

Industry recognition of the Hazeldean's pioneering philosophy was underscored by the launch of the industry's improvement blueprint, Breedplan, at Hazeldean's Cooma property in 1985.

Selection on weight gain remains a cornerstone of the stud and the principals of Hazeldean are still focussed on maximising the rate of genetic gain among their animals, for the rewards of superior fertility, calving ease, above-average growth and carcase quality.

Their tools include a large artificial insemination and embryo transfer program using the most proven, progeny-tested sires available, and utilising DNA and genomic information with accurate measurement data.

The Hazeldean bloodline is prevalent in Australia's commercial herds.

Hazeldean is still a family-owned company and this, said current managing director Jim Litchfield, is a key asset for the business.

"Each generation has shared the same ideals and attitudes as the previous generation," he said.

"There's a strong culture of running our business along practical and scientifically proven grounds, with hands-on involvement in breeding and farm management.

"There are clearly defined roles and responsibilities within the company, along with overlap among personnel to ensure overall skill security. Responsibilities are allocated according to abilities, interest and a clearly defined succession plan.

"In a family business there is often more than one area in which you are trying to succeed.

"Family, personal and business success are not always compatible; and even within business, financial success and ethical, cultural and environmental success may differ.

"On top of the list is ethics followed by personal and family wellbeing and happiness.

"We have been very fortunate in our family that we have had close family relationships in successive generations.

"And while not every family member has pursued agriculture as a career, they've been supportive of the person who did take on the family business.

"An interest in the business and what it does, and the desire to make it a career, are the only criteria for inclusion in the company's ownership structure."

Mr Litchfield is responsible for expanding and consolidating the assets of the company, with an eye to ongoing and future prosperity. That includes building an asset base outside farming.

"It's important to develop off-farm investment to deliver as equitable a split of assets as possible.

"In reality, the capital intensive nature of owning farmland often makes an equal equity split very hard to achieve.

"At all costs, we feel it's important to avoid failed family relationships.

"There's no 'one size fits all' when it comes to succession.

"Bringing in an independent facilitator to meet individually and privately with each family member is a great help."

Mr Litchfield brought some additional robustness to the company many years ago, with the appointment of an independent advisory board.

"Meeting regularly within the workplace - weekly or more - is essential to ensure everyone is on the same page and aware of what's going on - and to discuss issues as they arise.

"These are often casual kitchen table discussions but rigour and formality is also important.

"Adding independent directors to our governance structure introduced more discipline into what we were doing - regular formal meetings, preparing and presenting regular financial and business reports, recording minutes, creating action points and timeframes, adhering to a proper meeting format."

Mr Litchfield said it is also important to create space for creativity and rest inside the working environment.

The Hazeldean company goal is as much about encouraging personal and family life, as it is about creating a culture and environment to achieve financial success.

