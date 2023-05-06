At Queensland Farmers Federation, we have been working with our members for many years through the QFF Farm Business Resilience Program to help farmers manage risk and build resilience within their business.
The program helps farmers identify gaps in their business strategy and strengthen their capacity in key areas including strategic business skills, risk management, family business, natural resource management and natural hazards management.
Farm businesses face many different types of risk, and these vary considerably based on a number of factors including their type of production and geographic location. Irrespective of the size or location of a farm, or the commodity it produces or grows, farmers are called upon every day to make decisions about the risks they face.
Insurance is an important tool for farmers in their risk management strategy.
Unfortunately, industry-specific insurance for agriculture businesses remains largely underdeveloped in Queensland.
QFF and partners, UniSQ, Willis Towers Watson and CelsiusPro, are currently working to investigate parametric insurance as a risk management tool to protect and enhance yield potential and profitability to support the resilience of farmers to weather risks.
This project has been funded through the Australian Government Future Drought Fund Innovation Grant.
Some of you may be aware of the valuable work QFF and our members are doing in the risk management space.
As part of this work, we continued to host the QFF Farm Business Hour Webinar Series where members of our team bring in a range of experts to discuss a whole range of risk related topics relevant to Queensland farmers.
The focus for the May QFF Farm Business Hour will be how to manage farm financial and market risks with speakers covering topics such as how best to analyse risk impact, managing volatility of prices and farm production and what tools are available to build a resilient farm business.
To register for the QFF Farm Business Hour, or to listen to previous recordings visit www.qff.org.au/projects/farm-business-resilience-program/
- Allan Dingle QFF president
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.