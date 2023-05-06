European holiday beckons for Jade

JADE Chan started working with eastAUSmilk in December 2019 and has been a huge asset over the past three and one half years.
Jade's enthusiasm is infectious with both staff and dairy farmers alike which has made her a very popular team member.
One of Jade's first tasks was to take samples of manure for JD testing from 140 Queensland dairy farmers.
This required Jade to work very long hours and do the glamorous task of picking up manure samples and delivering them to the laboratory for testing.
Jade did this task with a smile and with her typically bubbly attitude she achieved the milestone that was set.
Since then, Jade has undertaken a range of tasks for farmers including helping farmers after disasters, with flood, drought, and other government funding applications.
This has required Jade to speak to a lot of dairy farmers, get to know them and gain their trust which is a huge achievement.
Jade would travel to farms every week in different regions.
Dairy farmers in Queensland have become to know Jade well and she is extremely popular with a lot of the dairy farmers.
Her infectious bubbly personality and her ability to help farmers on a range of issues has made Jade quite a hit with farmers.
She has also provided published reports, including one late last year when she reviewed the first of its Dairy Resilience Workshops on the Atherton Tablelands. She wrote of the meeting held on the Walmsleys' farm in Upper Barron, Far North Queensland.
"This round of workshops is responding to the current climate and biosecurity environment looking at improving on farm preparedness to these risks," her report stated in part.
"Farmers were able to broaden their understanding of their roles, responsibilities and what would potentially happen during a national livestock standstill and take the opportunity to update their biosecurity plans"
Jade is going on extended leave for a big trip to Europe. I hope Europe is ready and hope you have a wonderful time Jade and appreciate the history and diverse cultures.
- Eric Danzi CEO
