Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Quilpie residents to herald reign of King Charles III

By Stephanie Gardiner
May 6 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quilpie residents will herald the reign of King Charles III with a bonfire and fireworks. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Quilpie residents will herald the reign of King Charles III with a bonfire and fireworks. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Marie Paulsen remembers catching a fleeting glimpse of a young Queen Elizabeth dressed in elegant blue, radiant in the Brisbane sun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.