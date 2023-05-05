Queensland Country Life
Beef 1991 interbreed taken out by Brahman and Gelbvieh breeds

Updated May 5 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:43pm
Australian interbreed grand champion female at Beef 91, the Gelbvieh representative, Gold Star Paula 53X, exhibited by Lionel Busquets' Wattle Creek Stud, Orange, NSW, led by her proud groom, Karina Crisp, Stanthorpe.
THE Brahman and Gelbvieh breeds claimed the top accolades at Beef Australia 1991. Queensland Country Life found this report originally titled, Brahman, Gelbvieh Aust Beef Cattle champions, in the archives.

