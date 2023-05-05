THE Brahman and Gelbvieh breeds claimed the top accolades at Beef Australia 1991. Queensland Country Life found this report originally titled, Brahman, Gelbvieh Aust Beef Cattle champions, in the archives.
A BREED steeped in tradition in Northern Australia and another making its first showring appearance in the region shared the paramount awards in the 1600 head stud beef exhibition at Beef '91.
Supporters of the Brahman and Gelbvieh breeds filled the viewing galleries with rebel yells when their respective entries won the prestigious titles of Australian Beef Cattle Champion male, and female.
The result illustrated that there is a place for both tradition and evolution in the Australian beef cattle industry - and perhaps that no single breed can individually provide the genetic answers for all environments and conditions in isolation.
An estimated 2500 beef cattle producers from throughout Queensland, interstate, and overseas witnessed the interbreed competition, assessed by all 24 Beef 91 stud judges. A total of 35 breeds turned out for the male title, 36 for the female equivalent, and more than 30 for the exhibitors group, setting Australian records for the numbers of breeds involved.
Maureen Olive and family's Apis Creek Stud, Marlborough, collected its second major interbreed award in the past six weeks with their grand champion Brahman bull, Apis Creek Godfrey.
After taking the same award at Tamworth in March with a different sire, the odds were against a repeat performance by Apis Creek, but tallies from the 24 judges showed Godfrey a resounding winner on 199 points out of a possible 240. Judges rated their top ten entries from one to ten.
Godfrey is a typical example of the Brahman breed's genetic direction in the 1990's: he is sired by an imported American Indu Brazil, Don Eligio 1137, out of an all Australian beef Brahman bloodline dam, Apis Creek Goonang.
Placed second, on 162 points, was the Murray Grey representative, Gilmandyke Park Frame Up, exhibited by Dr Ed Bateman, Rockley, NSW, with the Gelbvieh representative, LA Trisun, exhibited by Peter Parish, Benchmark Stud, Geurie, NSW, third on 131 points.
The heaviest bull on the grounds, the massive 1250kg Santa Gertrudis, Gyranda Qantas, paraded by Gyranda Pastoral Co, Theodore, was placed fourth on 115 points, from the Charolais, Mandalong Holiday, exhibited by Rick Pisaturo's Mandalong Stud, St Marys.
The next five placegetters in order were Poll Herefords (78), Droughtmasters (76), Shorthorn (66), Braford (63) and Romagnola (47).
For the female interbreed championship title sponsored by Rural Press, publishers of Queensland Country Life, the odds were against the Gelbvieh breed. The recently introduced German breed was represented by only 15 head at Beef 91, but it was a classic case of quality over quantity when the tally board was totalled.
An imported Canadian-blood Gelbvieh dam, Gold Star Paula 53X, earned a 159 point total for her jubilant owner, Lionel Busquets, Wattle Creek, Orange, NSW.
Imported by Mr Busquets' Austbeef Genetics Pty Ltd for an intensive ET program, the impressive first calf heifer is sired by Circle T Mr Lou, a former Calgary Stampede and Agribition grand champion.
Since arriving in Australia's first shipment of Gelbviehs, Gold Star Paula has been judged grand champion in Sydney and champion cow in Toowoomba.
Mr Busquets said he had been approached by leading Bos Indicus breeders to undertake a crossbreeding trial, using Paula as a donor.
"Demand for bulls has been unbelievable since the breed arrived in this country," he said.
"The breed's strong maternal traits, structural soundness, straight colour and fine coat means they should be a favourite among cross breeders."
Asked why Gelbviehs had taken so long to make an appearance in Australia, Mr Busquets said when the European gate first opened with breeds like Charolais and Simmentals, the import pipeline just could not cope with any further breed types.
"The beef slump in the 1970s followed by the drought years of the 80s meant opportunities were limited until fairly recently," he said.
Changing market specifications could also project the Gelbvieh breed into prominence, he said.
