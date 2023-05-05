Police have located stolen machinery, including a CAT loader and skid steer, that were taken from a gravel yard in Roma recently.
A local company reported the theft of a large front end loader from their gravel yard in Flemming Drive, Roma, to police on April 24.
The following Tuesday, Rural and Stock Crime Squad Detectives from Roma, along with detectives from Roma CIB and CPIU, and police from Roma and Injune, executed a search warrant at a rural property at Bymount.
Police located stolen machinery along with other machinery that is alleged to have been used in the theft.
Investigations revealed that a quick hitch and bucket had been removed from the loader, and was not located during the search.
It is alleged police also located a small quantity of dangerous drug and a utensil.
A 49-year-old Bymount man was issued a notice to appear in the Roma Magistrates Court in relation to multiple property and drug related offences.
Police are still seeking the whereabout of the stolen quick hitch and bucket, and urge anyone with information to contact crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.