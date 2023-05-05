Taroom teacher Jane Ziesemer is ready to serve up a cosy cappuccino or crafty cocktail at all of your favourite bush events, from the back of her bespoke horse float, as Janeo's Barista and Bar.
A self-confessed social butterfly, Ms Ziesemer knows first-hand how important it is for those living in rural communities to get together for a good time on the weekends, and coupled with a passion for all things aesthetic, she'd found the perfect idea for a business.
"I always knew that I loved planning events and organising things, I feel like I'm very organised person and love to make things look lovely, so that's probably where it stemmed from," she said.
"I never had any interest in being a bartender or anything like that, but I've always loved trying something new and I thought this would be something a little bit different."
The young entrepreneur said she and her partner Nick had the idea to travel around Australia for a year with a coffee van, but decided to test their new venture on their home turf after seeing just how much potential there could be in a bar and barista service for rural events.
"I'm a local and lived here all my life, so I could see that it was something that would probably merge into the community really well," Ms Ziesemer said.
"There's a huge amount of young people here at the moment that would like to support something like this and I just feel like it's probably the right time to do something like that here.
"I'm on a few committees currently, and they're always looking for someone to run the bar or for someone to hire a coffee van and there's probably a little bit of a gap in that sense.
"It just kind of felt natural to do it here because it was such a great community with plenty of people that would get behind it."
Ms Ziesemer, with the help of her dad and partner, has spent the past year fitting out the custom design horsefloat, and after some setbacks and challenges, said she was stoked to see the finished product and couldn't wait to take it on the road.
Last weekend Ms Ziesmer caught up with a handful of other bush businesses for a styled shoot, saying it was amazing to see the magic that could be created when rural women put their heads together.
"We had about seven different vendors from western Queensland that came together on Sunday and donated their services to a styled shoot and it was phenomenal," she said.
"I think I was mostly blown away because, here we are all these young women in the bush and it was just a picture, it was just beautiful what they all pulled together to make it happen.
"Looking at all of these services out here that we're able to offer in the bush, it's pretty special."
Ms Ziesemer said while weddings were the obvious target, she planned to also park up at a huge array of events across country Queensland, including race meetings, campdrafts, markets, and rugby ladies days.
Janeo's has already seen a huge response from committees looking to book the vamped-up van for their event and will make their debut for a mothers day catch up in the park at Taroom, before kicking it up a notch at the Condamine Cods ladies day in June.
