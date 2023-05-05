Queensland Country Life
Catch Janeo's Barista and Bar at your next western Queensland social event

By Clare Adcock
May 5 2023 - 5:00pm
Chances are if you're a guest at a wedding or attending a social event in western Queensland this year, Jane Ziesemer will be serving you a drink. Pictures supplied by J Hawker Photography.
Taroom teacher Jane Ziesemer is ready to serve up a cosy cappuccino or crafty cocktail at all of your favourite bush events, from the back of her bespoke horse float, as Janeo's Barista and Bar.

