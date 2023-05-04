Brahman producers gathered for the industry's annual conference on Thursday, where a brand, opportunities arising out of America's drought and the influence household incomes will have on future beef demand were front and centre.
Held in Rockhampton to an audience of around 100 people, the second annual conference was livestreamed to a satellite venue in Atherton, where some 20 people from the Tablelands, Cassowary Coast, Mareeba, Mt Garnet and Ingham, attended.
Peter Chiesa, chairman of the Australian Brahman Breeders' Association's North Queensland branch, was instrumental in bringing the livestream to the far north.
While the number of producers who attended was below expectations - due to a combination of factors including the late start to the north's mustering season following an extended wet - Mr Chiesa said establishing satellite venues was important to ensure the membership base was heard.
Mr Chiesa, who runs Palm Creek Brahmans at Kennedy, said the outlook for the industry was "looking good".
"We've had a strong season and I'm hearing some good reports of weaner weights," Mr Chiesa said.
"Prices are a bit back on last year but global markets, as we have just seen, are an indicator as to why that's happening. I think the outlook is looking good and there is still demand for our beef."
The day-long event heard from Angus Gidley-Baird, a senior analyst (animal proteins) with Rabobank, who outlined the current economic outlook, where household income would have a big influence on future demand for beef.
"Costs will come down and inflation will contract but interest rate relief is some way off," Mr Gidley-Baird said.
"We need to keep an eye on household disposal income - that's the one thing over the next 12 months that will really influence overall consumption of Australian beef."
A presentation by leading red meat scientist Dr Alex Ball challenged producers to look beyond the single traits of the Brahman breed and establish a "brand position".
Dr Ball addressed the competitiveness of the Brahman industry in an ever-changing market, driven by the "beat of the consumer drum" in regard to how meat is marketed and sold, domestically and internationally.
"The consumer and community is starting to ask real questions about the brand of beef - particularly around quality, sustainability and welfare," Dr Ball said.
"Beef production is being driven by these branded products."
Dr Ball urged the Brahman industry to consider it's 'brand position'.
"The breed is going to be less a description of potential and more about brand position," Dr Ball said.
"In the beef market, a lot of your competitors in the marketplace like Wagyu, Angus and Shorthorn all have brand positions in the marketplace.
"They all have a branded product that sits in the marketplace - at the moment there is no real Brahman position in the brand marketplace.
"As an industry, you need to start thinking about 'how do we get that brand position and what is our brand position'."
MLA market information manager Stephen Bignell said easing drought conditions in America would result in a rebuilding phase after "significant female slaughter rates".
This would provide opportunities for Australian beef with less US product expected to be in the market for longer, he said.
The day also heard from lot feeding representatives on the challenges the industry experiences and how Brahman continues to play a role in their operations.
