Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

St George school kids swap classrooms for cotton farms

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
May 6 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As part of their learning, year nine students learned how to start siphons. Pictures by St George SHS
As part of their learning, year nine students learned how to start siphons. Pictures by St George SHS

Students from St George State High School have been getting their hands dirty on cotton farms - all in the name of education.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.