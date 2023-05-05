St George school kids swap classrooms for cotton farms

Students from St George State High School have been getting their hands dirty on cotton farms - all in the name of education.
About 25 students in year nine swapped their laptops and classrooms for siphons and cotton pickers recently, visiting three cotton farms as part of the agriculture studies.
The excursions took them to local family-owned farms, Cooinda Cropping, Plantation/Saunders Farming, and Todd Farming.
School agriculture head of department Caitlin Crowe said the students loved it.
"The students always love getting their hands dirty in the irrigation fields starting siphons or watching the bankless irrigation system at work," Ms Crowe said.
"We also have a lot of students interested in the technology and mechanical aspects of agriculture, so they really loved being able to climb up into the new cotton pickers and learn more about the operation of these machines.
"There is a lot more to it than 'just driving a tractor' and it is important for our students to see that there is a need for skilled workers that are comfortable with using technology."
Students at St George State High School have agriculture as a subject from grade seven to 12 and cover a range of different topics each term.
From cotton and horticulture to livestock, Ms Crowe said agriculture was a major part of the St George community, so it was important that it was integrated into the curriculum for their students.
Over the last few years, the school has been working with local farmers from a range of industries to organise meaningful experiences for students interested in a future in agriculture.
In particular, it has been working with Cotton Australia to organise a range of excursions which look at different elements of the cotton season, from planting and irrigating to picking and ginning.
Ms Crowe said as teachers, they strived to make learning as contextually relevant and engaging for the students as possible, which included taking students on-farm during agriculture classes to practise what they had been learning in class.
And students were always very eager to get out onto farms, she said.
"You can see the excitement in the students when they are able to connect and apply what they have learnt at school in a professional context," Ms Crowe said.
"It is great to see the students engaging with local farmers, asking questions and being enthusiastic about their learning."
Ms Crowe has been working at the school for four years and began as department head at the start of year - a job she has embraced fully.
"I love being able to work with young people as well as collaborate with producers and industry experts to develop students' understanding of food and fibre production," she said.
Ms Crowe said the tours also provided real life experience which could potentially open up employment opportunities.
"Agriculture is such a major global industry that is always seeking to be more sustainable and develop innovative solutions to increase productivity and efficiency," she said.
"It is the students we are working with every day that will be the skilled workers and innovators for agriculture in the future and it is exciting to be a part of that."
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.