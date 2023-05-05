The reaction to two major Queensland coal mines reopening this week has been mixed.
While the Queensland government and select mining bosses and local MPs praised the developments, the resources council went on the attack.
After a 16-year approvals process, New Acland Mine north west of Oakey was officially opened by Resources Minister Scott Stewart on Wednesday.
The company had been pushing to open stage three to mine up to 7.5 million tonnes a year for another 12 years, but the project was halted by legal challenges.
Mining stopped in November 2021 when coal reserves were exhausted. It was finally given the go-ahead in October last year and started recruiting staff.
Mr Stewart said New Hope had proven to the government that they can make sure the mine stacked up financially, environmentally and socially.
"For our kids who are sitting in our schools today, there are real jobs for you, either here, or still in Oakey, because we know that when we get mines supporting our local communities, it means those local communities thrive," Mr Stewart said.
New Hope Group CEO Rob Bishop said the opening of stage three was a defining moment for the region.
"Today is a moment of celebration for our workforce, their families, local farmers, landholders, business leaders and the local community," Mr Bishop said.
The first shipment of New Acland Mine Stage 3 coal is likely to leave site in August.
Jumping 900km north west to the Isaac region, Bowen Coking Coal's Burton complex was officially reopened on Thursday.
The complex, northeast of Moranbah, has several unmined coal deposits as well as the Broadmeadow East mine.
The first coal from Broadmeadow East was shipped from Mackay's Dalrymple Bay Coal terminal in January.
The complex is expected to produce up to 4.5 million tonnes of mainly steelmaking coal every year when it reaches full capacity.
Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert said the reopening of the Burton complex was great news for Mackay and central Queensland because it meant hundreds more good jobs for the region.
Minister Stewart said Queensland had high quality resources, a skilled workforce and world-class infrastructure but it took investors to turn those into jobs and business opportunities in regional communities.
However, Queensland Resources council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said the scale of the sudden state royalty tax hike was already impacting decisions about resources investment and jobs across the state.
"It's great to be here at the Burton mine, but the fact remains this investment decision was made before the Queensland government's shock royalty increase," he said," he said.
Last month, BHP confirmed it will not make any significant new investments in Queensland while the higher tax regime is in place, and Glencore has cited higher royalties as a factor in its decision not to proceed with its $2 billion Valeria project.
