Weaner steers sold to $1224 a head at Emerald on Thursday where 1244 head were offloaded.
Agents described the yarding as "very mixed in quality, type and supply" but there were some very good lines of local cattle.
Cattle came from as far as Alice Springs with the usual panel of meatworks buyers in attendance and operating selectively, realising a considerably cheaper market.
Bullocks topped at 310c/kg to average 282c/kg, while a limited supply of heavy bulls topped at 282.2c/kg to average 259c/kg.
Good heavy cows over 520 kgs reached a top of 246.2c/kg to average 240c/kg, whilst heavy prime heifers sold mostly in the 260-270c/kg range.
A limited yet active panel of feedlot and restocker buyers operated selectively with some descriptions very limited in supply.
The better quality pens of local softer cattle sold to healthy competition, although the pens of plainer quality cattle selling to considerably cheaper rates.
Feeder steers 400-500 kgs topped at 348.2c/kg to average 319c/kg, whilst weaner steers topped at 468.2c/kg to average 390c/kg.
Feeder heifers in short supply topping at 338.2c/kg whilst weaner heifers very limited in supply reaching 371.2c/kg to average 292c/kg.
Anthony and Lois Spelta of Emerald, sold a line of Santa/Simmental cross weaner steers topping the sale at 468.2c/kg, weighing 261kg to return $1224/head. The lead pen of the draft weighed 281kg, which made 447.2c/kg to return $1260/head.
Their weaner heifers also topped the sale at 371.2c/kg weighing 245kg to return $910/head.
Jason and Joanne Wolff, Wadeleigh, Emerald, sold heavy Santa cows weighing 708kg, which made 246.2c/kg and returned $1743/head.
Ian Hoch, Kerand, Alpha, sold heavy Droughtmaster cows weighing 612kg, which made 245.2c/kg to return $1500/head.
