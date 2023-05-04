Queensland Country Life
Emerald agents see softer prices for mixed quality yarding

May 5 2023 - 9:00am
John and Wendy Spelta, Ray White's Brock Palmer and Anthony and Lois Spelta, Emerald, who sold a line of Santa/Simmental cross weaner steers topping the sale at 468.2c/kg, weighing 261kg to return $1224/head. Picture: Ray White
John and Wendy Spelta, Ray White's Brock Palmer and Anthony and Lois Spelta, Emerald, who sold a line of Santa/Simmental cross weaner steers topping the sale at 468.2c/kg, weighing 261kg to return $1224/head. Picture: Ray White

Weaner steers sold to $1224 a head at Emerald on Thursday where 1244 head were offloaded.

