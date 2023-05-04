Queensland Country Life
Second teenager charged following deadly Maryborough car crash

By Robyn Wuth
Updated May 4 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:47pm
The collision in regional Queensland killed three women while a fourth remains in critical care. (Rob Maccoll/AAP PHOTOS)
A second teenager has been charged over the theft of a luxury car later involved in a deadly crash in Maryborough that claimed three lives.

