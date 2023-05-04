Queensland Country Life
Silverdale categories back except quality weaner steers

Updated May 4 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 2:30pm
Most Silverdale categories back, but weaner steers up 20c/kg
Most Silverdale categories back, but weaner steers up 20c/kg

A total of 265 head were yarded at Silverdale on Wednesday with a number of categories slipping in price.

