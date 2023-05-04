Most Silverdale categories back, but weaner steers up 20c/kg

A total of 265 head were yarded at Silverdale on Wednesday with a number of categories slipping in price.
The easier market meant money for cows and bullocks was back 5-10c on last week, although demand for bull meat saw bulls rise 5-10c.
Heavy steers and heifers remained at similar rates however, the weight in the cattle on hand paid well.
There were no heavy feeder steers to quote as the 100-day job remained tough, agents said.
Feeder heifers and backgrounder steers were also back 10-15c on the last week.
A very good run of weaner steers came to hand bringing some extra buyers, resulting in a rise of more than 20c for the better quality steers.
Weaner heifers saw little to no change.
Heavy Droughtmaster cows from NT McCombe made 258.2c/kg or $1780/hd.
Charbray cows from Tory Thomson made 267c/kg or $1630/hd.
Friesian cull cows from RJ Murphy sold for 231c/kg or $1792/hd.
Droughtmaster bulls from Edwards Rural made 294c/kg or $2309/hd.
Charolais full mouth ox from RF and M Shield made 313c/kg or $2145/hd. Their two tooth heavy Charolais heifers made 292c/kg or $1840/hd.
Milk tooth heavy Limousin steers from S Retschlag made 325c/kg or $1779. Their feeder heifers made 305c/kg or $1147/hd.
Light Droughtmaster feeder steers from M and S Mills made 339c/kg or $1220/hd.
Charbray yearling mickeys from CW Brown made 327c/kg or $981/hd.
Charbray weaner heifers from Perkins and Trigg made 285c/kg or $745/hd.
Weaner Santa steers from A and K Mocker made 401c/kg or $1099/hd.
