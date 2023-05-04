A White Dorper on behalf of the Wayne and Karen Dingle, Boondarra White Dorpers, has sold for a top price of $3750 at the St George multi breed ram sale on Sunday.
Of the 87 lots on offer, 54 lots sold for a clearance of 62 per cent and an average price of $1865, with the top price being achieved by lot 30, Boondarra White Dorper 220227, bought by Mirage Land and Water Company, Cunnamulla.
The company took home a draft of six Boondarra rams, contributing to the Dingle's average of $2500 for eight rams.
A feature of the St George show, the sale drew a crowd of buyers, with around 20 registered in house and some significant action also on Auctions Plus.
Nutrien studstock agent Brad Wilson said although the results had slipped from last year's sale, which saw more than 75 per cent clearance, there was still plenty of interest from volume buyers across Queensland and into New South Wales.
"The quality of the draft was very good and was very well received for a multi vendor sale," he said.
"I think there was good value for the quality.
"There were some volume buyers that come back to that sale because there's a good selection of rams that they can choose from and they're happy to purchase from there.
"A lot of those producers are fully behind dog fences now and they're looking to restock and they're going down the route of the shedding breed."
Mr Wilson said the lower prices reflected the general market trends over the first four months of this year.
"The prices were down on last year which is probably well in line with what's been going on in both Queensland and New South Wales this year," he said.
"I did a lot of sales in January and February and everything has been back a bit from the highs of the last three years, where it was pretty solid and consistent.
"It's across all sales though, with cattle as well, so it's just in line with what the job is generally doing."
Rams predominantly went to buyers across western Queensland, including Bollon and Cunnamulla, with some buyers also registering from the northern New England area.
