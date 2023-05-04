Queensland Country Life
St George multi-breed ram sale sees $1865 average

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
May 4 2023
Nutrien's Philip Manns and Brad Wilson, with the top priced ram and vendors Wayne and Karen Dingle, Boondarra White Dorpers, and buyer Mark Mason, Mirage Land and Water, Cunnamulla. Picture supplied by Nutrien.
A White Dorper on behalf of the Wayne and Karen Dingle, Boondarra White Dorpers, has sold for a top price of $3750 at the St George multi breed ram sale on Sunday.

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

