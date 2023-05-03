Queensland Country Life
Tim and Prue Flynn at Ridgelands sell Brangus cows and calves for $2150 a unit at Gracemere

Updated May 4 2023 - 9:58am, first published 9:50am
Buyer Terry Scottorn with Matt Olssen of Ray White Rural Gracemere and Brangus cows and calves from Tim and Prue Flynn at Ridgelands that made $2150 a unit. Picture: CQLX
Buyer Terry Scottorn with Matt Olssen of Ray White Rural Gracemere and Brangus cows and calves from Tim and Prue Flynn at Ridgelands that made $2150 a unit. Picture: CQLX

Prices were softer at the Gracemere sale on Wednesday where 1897 head were yarded, 1102 of them steers.

