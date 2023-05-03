Prices were softer at the Gracemere sale on Wednesday where 1897 head were yarded, 1102 of them steers.
Agents reported that despite a slight ease in the market, they were still met with a full panel of buyers and all meat works operations were in attendance.
This week saw cattle come from Bloomsburry, Kuttabul, Duaringa, Theodore, Keppel Sands, Morinish, Bororen and all other local areas throughout the district.
LC Stanke, Dalma sold Brangus bullocks for 316c/kg weighing 623kg to return $1972/hd.\
P and M Douglas, Farnborough, sold Droughtmaster steers for 340 c/kg weighing 495 kg to return $1685 /hd.
WS and KA Harrison, Theodore sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 348c/kg weighing 444kg to return $1545/hd.
J Baccon, Bajool sold Droughtmaster steers for 406c/kg weighing 325kg to return $1320/hd.
C Bell, Gracemere sold Angus cross steers for 358c/kg weighing 304kg to return $1089/hd.
Merv Moore, Dalma, sold Charbray steers for 464 c/kg weighing 275 kg to return $1279 /hd.
N Taylor, Nagoorin sold Brangus steers for 436c/kg weighing 253kg to return $1104/hd.
C Long, Theodore sold Charbray cross steers for 444c/kg weighing 250kg to return $1113/hd.
K Harvey, Kunwarara sold Brangus steers for 452c/kg weighing 232kg to return $1051/hd.
ML Burgess, Westwood sold Brahman cows for 259c/kg weighing 633kg to return $1640/hd.
Baroona Cattle Co, Springsure sold Brahman cows for 253c/kg weighing 561kg to return $1421/hd.
Allen Pastoral Co, Boyne Valley sold Brangus cross cows for 253c/kg weighing 530kg to return $1343/hd.
Degulla Pastoral Co, Alpha sold Brahman heifers for 288c/kg weighing 396kg to return $1143/hd.
B McCamley, Dululu sold Brahman heifers for 310c/kg weighing 331kg to return $1026/hd.
C Long, Theodore sold a run of Charbray cross heifers for 348c/kg weighing 287kg to return $1000/hd.
N Taylor, Nagoorin sold Brangus cross heifers for 348c/kg weighing 239kg to return $833/hd.
T and P Flynn, Ridgelands sold Brangus cows and calves for $2150/unit.
