A total of 9891 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's Store Sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 396c/kg and averaged 335c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 454c/kg and averaged 390c/kg.
Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 436c/kg and averaged 378c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 408c/kg and averaged 367c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topping at 398c/kg and averaging 347c/kg.
Malcolm Burey, Back Creek, Amby sold Charolais-cross steers to 444c/kg, reaching a top of $1232 to average $1084.
Defiance Cattle Co, Mountain Cottage, Roma sold Angus Santa Gertrudis-cross steers to 440c/kg reaching a top of $1206 to average $1088. The Angus-cross heifers sold to 338c/kg, reaching a top of $959 to average $791.
KJ & SL Boyd, Kia-Ora, Injune sold Charolais-cross steers to 436c/kg, reaching a top of $1277 to average $1132.
Ian Brumpton Holdings Pty. Ltd., Oaklands, Roma sold Angus-cross steers to 416c/kg, reaching a top of $1644 to average $1420.
JR & VM Brawne, Yerura, Meandarra sold Angus steers to 410c/kg, reaching a top of $1,381 to average $1295.
MA & CR Packer, Trinity, Roma sold Santa Gertrudis-cross steers to 408c/kg, reaching a top of $1304 to average $1213. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 344c/kg, reaching a top of $1,249 to average $1017.
AJ & KA Curtis, Scottland Downs, Lundavra sold Charbray cross steers to 406c/kg, reaching a top of $1282 to average $1209. The Charbray cross heifers sold to 316c/kg, reaching a top of $910 to average $898.
Glen Valley Pastoral Company, Glen Valley, Jundah sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 398c/kg, reaching a top of $1612 to average $1449.
Glen Valley Pastoral Co, Glen Valley, Jundah sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 398c/kg,reaching a top of $1,540 to average $1324. The Santa Gertrudis cows sold to 290c/kg,reaching a top of $1866 to average $1786.
Roger and Jenny Underwood, Pine Hills, Wallumbilla sold Droughtmaster steers to 398c/kg, reaching a top of $1124 to average $1019.
CF & D Walsh, Townsend, Roma sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 394c/kg, reaching atop of $1,379 to average $1180.
AR & TM Marsh, Hillsborough Station, St George sold Angus cross steers to 388c/kg, reaching a top of $1,325 to average $1249. The Angus cross heifers sold to 320c/kg, reaching a topof $990 to average $990.
Matthew's Farm Investment, Noella Station, Charleville sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to388c/kg, reaching a top of $805 to average $571. The Santa Gertrudis cow and calves sold to $2075 per unit, to average $1757.
Bruce Smith, Coleraine, Mitchell sold Angus cross steers to 380c/kg, reaching a top of $1845 to average $1796.
Maller Pastoral Co, Waverley, Wallumbilla sold Charolais cross steers to 380c/kg, reaching a top of $1600 to average $1461. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 320c/kg, reaching a top of $1098 to average $984.
RL & MJK Taylor, Wynrose, Wallumbilla sold Charolais cross steers to 374c/kg, reaching a top of $1811 to average $1465. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 340c/kg, reaching a top of $1293 to average $1279.
Scott Martyn, Greenridge, Roma sold Simmental cross steers to 370c/kg, reaching a top of $1361 to average $1255. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 324c/kg, reaching a top of $1095 to average $996.
K G Savidge, Southhampton, St George sold Droughtmaster steers to 366c/kg, reaching a top of $849 to average $849.
Lyn Joliffe, Heather Downs, Mitchell sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 360c/kg, reaching a top of $1596 to average $1494.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 338c/kg and averaged 295c/kg, while heifers in the 200- 280kg range topped at 350c/kg and averaged 292c/kg. Heifers in the 280-330kg range topped at 326c/kg, averaging 286c/kg. Heifers in the 330-400kg range topped at 340c/kg, averaging 291c/kg. Heifers in the 400-500kg range topped at 328c/kg, averaging 291c/kg.
J Lamberth & T Ward, The Dairy, Injune sold Charbray heifers to 320c/kg, reaching a top of $1216 to average $927.
S.J. & N.E. Ward, Taringa, Injune sold Charbray heifers to 320c/kg, reaching a top of $1197 to average $1197.
BJ & PC Harrison, Bungaringa, Mitchell sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 310c/kg, reaching a top of $1233 to average $1171.
Jarvis Reid Black, Pioneer Farm, Wallumbilla North sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 306c/kg, reaching a top of $1099 to average $1099.
Reynella Grazing Co, Reynella, Charleville sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 303c/kg, reaching a top of $1862 to average $1542.
LD & KM Marshman, Barham Farms, Bourke sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 272c/kg, reaching a top of $955 to average $759.
Cows in the 330-400kg range reached 214c/kg and averaged 154c/kg. Cows in the 400-500kg range topped at 255c/kg, averaging 219c/kg. Cows in the 500-600kg range topped at 264c/kg, averaging 242c/kg. Cows over 600kg topped at 290c/kg, averaging 258c/kg.
MJ Munday, Mirrabooka, Roma sold Droughtmaster cross cows to 264c/kg, reaching a topof $1,599 to average $1473.
W.J. & J.A. Bryant, Cytheren, Mitchell sold Simbrah cows to 261c/kg, reaching a top of $1,514 to average $1399.
Stephen Ward, Karana, Injune sold Brahman cows to 255c/kg, reaching a top of $1,245 to average $1195.
W & K Brown, Booralie, Roma sold Angus cows to 250c/kg, reaching a top of $1,750 to average $1674.
P.D. & S.E. Joliffe, Walhallow, Amby sold Santa Gertrudis cows to 250c/kg, reaching a top of $1,515 to average $1465.
