Goondiwindi Council spends $400,000 on 2.5km of cabling at aerodrome

Goondiwindi Regional Council has revealed it is spending $400,000 to replace 2.5km of cable at its aerodrome.
Council says the replacement of the old direct buried cable, installed in the early 1960s, with a new pit and duct cable system will improve reliability and be of particular benefit to emergency services.
The work complements the recent upgrade that involved the replacement and installation of 60 new lights along the main runway and a new illuminated windsock for night-time instrument approaches to the aerodrome.
The electrical cabling upgrade project was jointly paid for by the Australian government and Goondiwindi Regional Council, with $275,000 funded federally and $125,000 locally.
Councillor Jason Watts, who holds the portfolio for transport, roads and youth, said maintaining the aerodrome to the required standard and condition was essential in ensuring emergency services like the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) could continue to have reliable access to the town.
"The RFDS provides essential, often life-saving services to rural residents in communities like ours, and we must do everything we can to ensure their swift and easy access, regardless of the time, day or night," Mr Watts said.
The Goondiwindi aerodrome is owned by council and covers an area of about 160ha.
The facility includes the 1340m primary bitumen sealed runway and a shorter, secondary grass runway.
There is a taxiway leading to the terminal and apron facilities, which includes five hangars and short-term itinerant aircraft parking in front of the terminal building.
In 2022, it helped make history when TerryWhite Chemmart Goondiwindi launched a drone from the facility.
The Goondiwindi Region was the first community in Australia to trial deliveries of medications to rural residents via an autonomous drone.
