Goondiwindi Council spends $400,000 on 2.5km of cabling at aerodrome

May 3 2023 - 2:30pm
Goondiwindi Aerodrome upgrades are nearing completion. Picture GRC
Goondiwindi Regional Council has revealed it is spending $400,000 to replace 2.5km of cable at its aerodrome.

