Energy company to build $2.5m phone tower, open it to the public

An energy company has announced plans to build a $2.5 million mobile phone tower on the Southern Downs and make it available to the public.
As part of its upgrades at the MacIntyre Wind Farm, Acciona Energa will be replacing temporary telecommunications infrastructure installed for the construction of the farm with a permanent 4G Telstra tower.
It is set to improve mobile coverage around the Karara and Cement Mills areas near Warwick.
It will spend $2.5 million for Telstra and Amplitel to build and install the new tower and are targeting to have it operating by mid 2024.
The investment was an additional $500,000 to make the tower accessible to everyone in the area.
Acciona Energa construction and engineering director Dan Belton said while it had temporary solutions in place during MacIntyre's construction, the company needed something permanent for when the project goes into operation.
"When we looked at the options to connect the turbines by other means, we settled on the idea that an additional investment from us could extend this benefit to the wider community," Mr Belton said.
"We know cellular reception is a major issue for farmers and residents in the area.
"We felt this was an important contribution back to into the local community who have been so incredibly supportive of the project."
The 4G tower will assist with local connectivity and be particularly useful during severe weather, making it easier for emergency services to reach and notify people.
Southern Downs Regional Council mayor Vic Pennisi congratulated the company on the initiative.
"This announcement embodies a project where the long-term benefit to the people in the surrounding area will continue to benefit future generations," Mr Pennisi sais.
"Often the success of major infrastructure projects is the legacy left to the community long after the project is completed."
The Acciona director expects the new mobile tower will also give residents better digital connectivity and phone reception and help residents address the 'digital divide' faced by rural communities.
"It is well known that regional communities experience a disproportionate burden connecting to the digital economy," Mr Belton said.
"In addition to emergency services, we hope that residents now more easily able to get online will have additional economic opportunities available to them."
