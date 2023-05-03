Energy company to build $2.5m phone tower, open it to the public

Queensland Country Life
Acciona Energa to build $2.5m phone tower, open it to the public

May 3 2023 - 12:30pm
An energy company has announced plans to build a $2.5 million mobile phone tower on the Southern Downs and make it available to the public.

