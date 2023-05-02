Queensland Country Life
Search for man missing in Lakefield NP suspended after human remains found in croc

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 3 2023 - 10:50am, first published 7:05am
The area of Lakefield National Park that Kevin Darmody went missing from. Picture supplied.
The area of Lakefield National Park that Kevin Darmody went missing from. Picture supplied.

Queensland Police will prepare a report for the coroner after human remains were located within one of two crocodiles euthanised on Tuesday by Department of Environment and Science wildlife officers in Far North Queensland.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

