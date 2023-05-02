Queensland Police will prepare a report for the coroner after human remains were located within one of two crocodiles euthanised on Tuesday by Department of Environment and Science wildlife officers in Far North Queensland.
Police believe the remains are those of missing 65-year-old Laura man Kevin Darmody, pending a formal identification process.
Officers believe the two crocodiles (4.1m and 2.8m) were involved in an incident with Mr Darmody and were located upstream from where he was last seen.
A search and rescue operation began in the Kennedy River at Rinyirru (Lakefield) National Park on Saturday afternoon after he went missing while fishing.
Emergency services were called to Kennedy Bend camping area at approximately 3.30pm on Saturday.
A spokesperson said bystanders had described a male in distress prior to a splash in the waters near the campsite.
Search and rescue operations in Lakefield have been discontinued at this time. Police will now prepare a report for the corner.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
