Secluded property with income potential and lifestyle

PIPERLEIGH is a secluded 614 hectare property with income potential and outstanding lifestyle opportunities.
Located in the productive Limevale district 13km from Texas, the 614 hectare (1518 acre) property is described as being an entry level grazing property or the private rural retreat.
The flora and fauna rich property features more than 3km of double frontage to Oaky Creek, which has large permanent water holes perfect for swimming, kayaking and fishing.
Part of the property is designated as a Native Wildlife Refuge area, which may have ongoing government funding.
Pipersleigh has fertile loamy alluvial soils along the abundant creek flats, with rich red and clay melon hole soils running up to open grazing land.
About 65ha has previously been cultivated.
The currently abundant pastures include native species as well as clovers and herbages in season, well suited to sheep and cattle.
The undulating trap rock country is lightly timbered and also has standing timbered shelter belts, on soft trap rock country.
Timbers include grey box, ironbark, river blue gum, she oak, yellow box, pine and Australian natives.
Pipersleigh fenced into eight with a night paddock at the cattle yards.
In addition to Oaky Creek, water is supplied from three dams. The average annual rainfall is 650mm (25.5 inches).
The recently renovated two bedroom cottage with polished cypress timber floor boards has an east facing deck overlooking the picturesque Oaky Creek and main cultivation area.
Other improvements include steel portable panel/timber cattle yards with a crush and loading ramp, 50 tonne silo, two sheds, older shearers' quarters, a shipping container, and dog pens.
Pipersleigh will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Toowoomba on May 26.
Contact Angus Corke, 0427 288 455, Ray White Rural.
