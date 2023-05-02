Sentence handed down for man who shot 41 horses at Longreach

The Mount Isa man who shot and killed 41 horses on a property north of Longreach in 2021 received a suspended sentence when he appeared in the District Court in Mount Isa on Tuesday.
Christopher John Anderson, 50, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years' jail, wholly suspended, and ordered to pay $9500 compensation after pleading guilty to one count of serious animal cruelty and several weapons and unlawful entry offences.
As a result of the suspended sentence, Mr Anderson will not go to jail, but a conviction has been recorded.
The mine worker pleaded guilty to shooting the 41 horses - geldings, colts, pregnant mares and mares with foals at foot, all station horses - on Yanburra Station, 60km north of Longreach in August 2021.
At the time, the police officer investigating the shooting, Detective Sergeant Allan Cook described the scene in the paddock abutting the Cramsie-Muttaburra Road as a 'turkey shoot' and said it was one of the worst things he'd seen in 30 years of policing.
The court heard that horses had been herded into groups and shot, mostly in the stomach and hindquarters.
Police were notified of the shootings by a driver passing by the paddock.
The property's owner, Ted Fegan, 83, was in palliative care when the incident occurred.
Anderson was arrested days later and granted bail, saying after his arrest that he had visited the property to "shoot brumbies".
The sentencing judge Craig Chowdhury was reported as telling the court the case "did not add up".
"To say the facts of this case are alarming is an understatement," he said.
The court heard Anderson suffered post-traumatic stress disorder from the accidental death of his young son in October 2009, which resulted in the breakdown of his marriage and him becoming estranged from his daughter.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
