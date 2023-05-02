Queensland Country Life
Maryborough mourns crash victims as teenager faces court

By Nick Gibbs
May 2 2023 - 4:00pm
Queensland Police Union's Ian Leavers says the criminal age of responsibility should not be raised. (Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS)
A 13-year-old boy is expected to face a closed sitting of the Maryborough Children's Court as a tight-knit community mourns three people killed in a multi-car crash.

